Bowlers to Veterans Link helps fund veteran-led projects

Bowlers to Veterans Link has existed since 1942.

It was started to help fund various veteran-led projects. John LaSpina, owner of Maples Lanes Countryside, best describes it as "trying to brighten veterans' lives every single day."

READ: Bay Area Gold Star families honor lost loved ones in Memorial Day ceremony: 'We've strengthened one another'

LaSpina says one of his greatest memories was when he transitioned a veteran from a wheelchair to an all-terrain wheelchair.

LaSpina’s company most recently held an event which raised $70,000 for Florida-based veteran organizations.

BVL has also funded virtual reality systems in state veterans homes.

The project serves to help give elderly veterans mobility therapy.

Throughout all the years of BVL, they raised $57 million to help brighten the lives of veterans every single day.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter