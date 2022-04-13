Boyd Hill Nature Preserve is an 'oasis' not far from downtown St. Pete

A slice of nature is just 15 minutes from downtown St. Pete – but it seems like it could be much further away.

Boyd Hill Nature Preserve recently underwent some renovations, which include a new campground. There are now a total of 12 campsites and six cabins. They can be rented from Friday to Sunday.

"Whether you're coming to camp, whether you're coming for a day visit, to hike, or just to experience some of our programmings, it's a great place to come visit, so come see us," explained Taylor Graham, Nature Preserve Supervisor. "People love being here. They love to get out of in nature and see the wildlife."

READ: 'Leave it alone': Florida alligators on the move ahead of mating season start

There are eight miles of trails that visitors can hike or bike.

"It's a very nice place," Graham said. "It's an oasis in the middle of an urban interface in the city. It's a great place to just come and relax."

The campground is named after Terry Tomalin, a long-time outdoors writer for the Tampa Bay Times, who supposed the preserve through several service projects.

Advertisement

You can learn more by heading to the Boyd Hill Nature Preserve website: www.stpeteparksrec.org/boydhillpreserve