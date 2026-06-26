Bradenton bank robbery: Man arrested in Sarasota

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The Brief Deputies arrested a man following a Bradenton bank robbery after he allegedly demanded cash at a Wells Fargo counter. Authorities tracked the suspect down in a white van shortly after he fled southbound into nearby Sarasota. Law enforcement recovered all the stolen cash and confirmed the suspect acted alone during the Friday afternoon incident.



A 60-year-old man faces a robbery charge after allegedly demanding cash from a Bradenton bank teller on Friday before fleeing to Sarasota.

Wells Fargo bank crime

What we know:

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office arrested 60-year-old Joel Bales following an incident at the Wells Fargo bank on 53rd Avenue East.

Investigators said Bales walked up to the counter, placed a bucket hat down, and told the teller, "This is no joke, this is a robbery, give me all your money and no dye pack." The teller handed over the cash, and Bales fled southbound on U.S. 301 in a white van.

Detectives quickly got information about the suspect and his vehicle and looped in officers with the Sarasota Police Department, who helped track down the van. The vehicle was found in the 1700 block of Washington Boulevard shortly after, which is when they took Bales into custody, Manatee County deputies said.

Sarasota police arrest

What we don't know:

While deputies caught the suspect quickly, officials have not yet confirmed the exact amount of money stolen during the encounter. The investigation remains active.

What they're saying:

MCSO detectives do believe Bales acted alone, and no other suspects were involved in the robbery. All the money taken from the bank was recovered, deputies said.

Bales is now behind bars in the Sarasota County Jail, and the investigation remains ongoing.