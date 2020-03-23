Bradenton company starts producing face masks by the thousands

Business is evolving at Tyton Design and Development. Three weeks ago, the staff switched gears from producing medical supplies for people in wheelchairs to producing face masks - and they're doing it by the thousands.

"We offer a 2-ply mask that accepts an optional filter. It’s a charcoal filter that goes inside. Then we have a single-ply mask that is a simple barrier mask," explained Ty Salvatore.

As COVID-19 spreads across the globe, a shortage of N-95 masks and personal protection equipment (PPE) looms. The Centers for Disease Control has announced homemade masks can be used as a last resort along with a face shield.

Screenshot from wehavemasks.com, Tyton's new website dedicated to the new masks.

Ty Salvatore is working to produce those masks and the shields.

Masks are sold for $6 each - a 40% reduction in the normal cost. The 2-ply masks cost a little over $5 to produce.

"Our revenue stream is dropping because weren't not making the products that we normally do," said Salvatore.

Advertisement

They're also working to donate finished masks to Bay Area first responders.

MORE: Four more deaths reported as coronavirus cases in Florida hit 1,227

"We felt it was our civic duty to kick it in gear and get out what we could in our capabilities," he said.

Salvatore and his company are looking for 100 new employees to hire and help out with production. Average pay starts out at about $13 an hour.

"We need help. We need people, if they know how to sew, if they know how to run a sewing machine they can work here," he said.

MORE: Personal protective equipment becomes scarce at Bay Area hospitals

They now work to help those who are risking everything to protect us.

"We are not doing this to make this a normal business. People need us," said Salvatore.

For more information about the masks and job opportunities visit https://wehavemasks.com or call 941-713-0115.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida's COVID-19 website

CORONAVIRUS IN FLORIDA: What you need to know

AROUND THE WORLD: CoronavirusNOW.com

Map of known COVID-19 cases:

MOBILE APP USERS: Click here for map