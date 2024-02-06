Bradenton ESE teacher, teacher’s aide accused of tying up non-verbal student: Police

A Bradenton ESE teacher and a teacher's aide are both accused of tying up a 7-year-old non-verbal student, police said.

The Bradenton Police Department said the ESE teacher and teacher's aide, identified as 31-year-old Carina Chindamo and 39-year-old Taylor Internicola, both taught at G.D. Rogers Garden-Bullock Elementary School.

Pictured: Carina Chindamo. Courtesy: Bradenton Police Department

Detectives said security camera video from the school's playground showed Chindamo and Internicola tying the 7-year-old boy's wrists with a nylon walking rope. The rope is used to teach students to walk in a line.

However, the rope was then wrapped around the leg of a chair with the little boy sitting on the ground behind it. Authorities said he was restrained with the rope for about one hour.

Throughout the video, police said Chindamo and Internicola were seen sitting on the chair, appearing to use their weight to keep the child from getting free.

Detectives have obtained warrant for their arrests on false imprisonment charges. They are continuing to investigate the case, and are working to determine if there are more victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Dalia Santana at dalia.santana@bradentonpd.com or the Bradenton Police Department at (941)-932-9300. You can also submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at manateecrimestoppers.com or call (866) 634-8477.