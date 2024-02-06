World War II era bomb believed to be found at Airport Industrial Park in Hernando County

Hernando County deputies said they believe a World War II era bomb was found in the Airport Industrial Park near American Aviation.

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said deputies are at the scene along Helicopter Drive near Flight Path Drive. They said they got a call from a construction company after they unearthed the decayed object.

According to authorities, deputies are assessing what is believed to be a "very old Mark 65 bomb." Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis said it's believed to be a World War II era bomb that could weigh around 1,000 pounds.

It's unknown whether it is an inert or a live bomb, deputies said.

The Citrus County bomb squad as well as representatives from MacDill Air Force Base are responding to the scene.

Deputies have closed Spring Hill Drive between US-41 and California Street due to the large bomb. The roads will be closed until authorities deem it safe.

Officials are asking everyone to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.