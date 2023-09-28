BPD: Bradenton man arrested for video voyeurism

article

A Bradenton man has been arrested for secretly capturing inappropriate pictures and videos of family members and friends at multiple locations, according to authorities.

Police say their investigation began on September 22nd after a relative located the content in a Dropbox.

It’s believed Cauley used a hidden camera to record victims, including juveniles, in the bathrooms of several locations while on vacation, police said.

As a result, a search warrant was executed at Cauley’s home on Thursday, according to authorities.

Detectives say they seized electronic equipment that will be analyzed to determine if there are additional victims.

Cauley has been charged with video voyeurism, police said.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Bradenton Police Department at 941-932-9300.