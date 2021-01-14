Bradenton man dies weeks after suffering injuries in house explosion

article

Over a month after a home exploded in Manatee County, one of the family members who was severely burned has passed away from his injuries, according to the family’s lawyer.

Adrian Lopez Jr., 23, was in a coma at an intensive care unit following the December explosion. He was airlifted from Bradenton’s Blake Hospital a few weeks ago to another in Largo, where he died.

His father, Adrian Lopez Sr., also suffered third-degree burns. FOX 13 has reached out to the family’s attorney about his current condition.

According to Cedar Hammock Fire Rescue, a gas leak was reported in the area of 2900 9th Street West on the morning of December 3. It was about 500 feet from the Lopez home.

By that afternoon, crews with Peoples Gas, the sister company to Tampa Electric Company, were working with firefighters to stop a natural gas leak.

Some homes in the area were evacuated, but at around 2 p.m., an explosion blasted the roof off of the Lopez family’s home at 804 29th Ave. W, just two blocks from where crews were working.

"They have nothing, literally. Their personal belongings have been blown up. They have nothing," attorney CJ Czaia said at the time, adding the law firm will conduct their own investigation into the cause of the explosion.

"We’re going to find out what happened," he added, "and why it happened. I can tell you what we believe to have happened, but it’s not fact until we know exactly what happened."

