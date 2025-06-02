Bradenton officials fine-tuning plans for hurricane season
BRADENTON, Fla. - The City of Bradenton’s newest high-water rescue truck is gassed up and ready to go. It arrived just in time last fall for a trial by fire.
"Last year we took a wallop with the three storms that came over a short period of time, and we learned a lot," said Rob Perry, Bradenton's city administrator.
Big picture view:
On Monday, Bradenton’s Public Safety Operations Center was filled with representatives from city departments who were fine-tuning hurricane plans. Perry said Manatee County is looking at a new million-dollar software package that can predict how certain areas will be affected based on the specific characteristics and position of a storm.
It will allow them to pre-position equipment and respond faster.
Dig deeper:
Bradenton recently received an award from the regional planning council for what they’ve done, but they know it’s not about last season – it’s about this one.
The entire Tampa Bay region, bruised last year by multiple storms, faces another round this hurricane season.
"It’s like a prize fight," said Perry. "Every round is different, but at the end you’re pretty beat up."
Now in a new hurricane season, they prepare, but hope the card is canceled. No one wants a fight like the one in 2024.
