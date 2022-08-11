Bradenton police chief under investigation following officer’s allegations of wrongdoing

An arrest at a Bradenton home has spurred an investigation into Chief Melanie Bevan.

According to Mick McHale, who’s representing the Bradenton Police Union, Bradenton police and Chief Bevan were assisting probation officers with the Department of Corrections in arresting someone at the home off of 21st Avenue West when an officer saw something she believed was unlawful.

"I had a police officer who saw something she did not believe was proper and lawful and did something about it and now we are seeing the backlash or the results of coming forward," McHale explained.

He said one of the officers said she saw Chief Bevan searching the home and someone inside without a search warrant. The officer reported it to her superior but has since resigned.

"I think all of the questions that we have, the officers involved, and just as important, the homeowner impacted and affected by this scenario will be better served and answered by somebody with an independent position by way of an investigation," stated McHale.

Internal affairs is currently investigating, but McHale is calling for an outside investigation. He has filed an unfair labor practice charge against the department.

In an open letter on Thursday afternoon, Chief Bevan called the allegations an "attack." She cited negotiations between the union and the city for higher pay, which remains at a standstill.

In the letter she said: "The PBA has obviously failed in its responsibility to successfully negotiate the contracts of its members and is therefore shifting blame and accountability elsewhere. It is unfortunate I am prohibited from responding to the current false allegations against me as it would be a violation of state law to discuss an investigation while active, something Mr. McHale is very aware of and undoubtedly capitalizing on."

McHale said that is not the case.

Chief Bevan said she will be exonerated through body camera footage.