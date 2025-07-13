Bradenton police looking for witnesses in deadly hit-and-run, photos released: BPD

The Brief The Bradenton Police Department is looking for witnesses after a deadly hit-and-run crash on July 7. Investigators say that the crash happened at the intersection of 59th St. W and 42nd Ave. at around 10:16 p.m. 52-year-old Milton May is accused of DUI manslaughter and DUI causing serious bodily injury.



The Bradenton Police Department is looking to interview any potential witnesses after a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed a passenger and critically injured the driver of a motorcycle.

The backstory:

Investigators say that the crash happened on July 7 at the intersection of 59th St. W and 42nd Ave. at around 10:16 p.m.

52-year-old Milton May was arrested and is accused of DUI manslaughter and DUI causing serious bodily injury.

Police say they believe that May was intoxicated when he drove his truck eastbound on 42nd Ave W into the path of a motorcycle traveling north on 59th St W.

The driver of the motorcycle is still in the ICU, according to BPD.

Police say that the occupants of this truck and the man in this photo are potential witnesses.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Courtesy: Bradenton Police Department.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is being asked to get in touch with Officer Ian Emrich by email at ian.emrich@bradentonpd.com.

