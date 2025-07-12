Shooting in Ybor hospitalizes 1 man after altercation: TPD
TAMPA - One man was hospitalized after an altercation led to a shooting in Ybor early on Saturday morning, according to Tampa police.
What we know:
Investigators say that the suspect and the victim knew each other.
Officers that were directing traffic on 7th Avenue responded to the 1700 block after hearing the gunshots just before 3:00 a.m.
The victim is in stable condition at the hospital.
What we don't know:
No information has been provided about the suspect or if any arrests were made.
The investigation remains ongoing.
