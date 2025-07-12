Shooting in Ybor hospitalizes 1 man after altercation: TPD

The Brief A shooting between two people who knew each other broke out early on Saturday morning, according to TPD. One person was hospitalized, and he is in stable condition. No information has been provided about the suspect or if any arrests were made.



One man was hospitalized after an altercation led to a shooting in Ybor early on Saturday morning, according to Tampa police.

What we know:

Investigators say that the suspect and the victim knew each other.

Officers that were directing traffic on 7th Avenue responded to the 1700 block after hearing the gunshots just before 3:00 a.m.

The victim is in stable condition at the hospital.

What we don't know:

No information has been provided about the suspect or if any arrests were made.

The investigation remains ongoing.

