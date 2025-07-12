Expand / Collapse search

Shooting in Ybor hospitalizes 1 man after altercation: TPD

Published  July 12, 2025 10:43am EDT
The Brief

    • A shooting between two people who knew each other broke out early on Saturday morning, according to TPD.
    • One person was hospitalized, and he is in stable condition.
    • No information has been provided about the suspect or if any arrests were made.

TAMPA - One man was hospitalized after an altercation led to a shooting in Ybor early on Saturday morning, according to Tampa police.

What we know:

Investigators say that the suspect and the victim knew each other.

Officers that were directing traffic on 7th Avenue responded to the 1700 block after hearing the gunshots just before 3:00 a.m.

Image 1 of 2

 

The victim is in stable condition at the hospital.

What we don't know:

No information has been provided about the suspect or if any arrests were made.

The investigation remains ongoing.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Tampa Police Department.

