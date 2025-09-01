Bradenton police seek tips in teen's 2024 murder

The Brief Martavious Carter, 16, was found shot to death near the Palma Sola Causeway in Bradenton on Aug. 31, 2024. Police believe someone picked up Carter the previous evening and took him to the area where the shooting occurred. No arrests have been made in the case.



One year after a 16-year-old boy was shot to death in Bradenton, police are once again asking for the public's help in bringing the teen's killer to justice.

Death of Martavious Carter

The backstory:

On Aug. 31, 2024, BPD said Martavious Carter's body was found off Manatee Ave. West near the Palma Sola Causeway shortly after 1 a.m. He had been shot.

Police believe someone picked up Carter the previous evening and took him to the area where his body was found.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the death of Martavious Carter is urged to contact Manatee County Crime Stoppers at 866-634-8477, or online by clicking here, and refer to case number 2024-007099.