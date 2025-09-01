Expand / Collapse search

Bradenton police seek tips in teen's 2024 murder

Published  September 1, 2025 8:10am EDT
Bradenton
The Brief

    • Martavious Carter, 16, was found shot to death near the Palma Sola Causeway in Bradenton on Aug. 31, 2024.
    • Police believe someone picked up Carter the previous evening and took him to the area where the shooting occurred.
    • No arrests have been made in the case.

BRADENTON, Fla. - One year after a 16-year-old boy was shot to death in Bradenton, police are once again asking for the public's help in bringing the teen's killer to justice.

Death of Martavious Carter

The backstory:

On Aug. 31, 2024, BPD said Martavious Carter's body was found off Manatee Ave. West near the Palma Sola Causeway shortly after 1 a.m. He had been shot.

Police believe someone picked up Carter the previous evening and took him to the area where his body was found.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the death of Martavious Carter is urged to contact Manatee County Crime Stoppers at 866-634-8477, or online by clicking here, and refer to case number 2024-007099.

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Bradenton Police Department.

