Bradenton volunteers conducting homeless census to determine future funding, program needs

Walking the streets of Bradenton are volunteers like Kim Simpson, who is in her seventh year collecting data for the 2024 Point in Time Homeless Census.

"I’m listening to them and what their story is," she said.

Each person that volunteers talk with has a different story to tell, but those living on the streets often share a sense of hopelessness.

"I think a lot of them are just at that low depressing time right now," said Simpson.

This year, she said she's observed a change in the faces.

"I’m seeing a lot more younger people this year," Simpson said. "I’m not seeing as many veterans as what I anticipated."

Turning Points "Point in Time Homeless Census" is a community partnership with agencies like the Bradenton Police Department helping as well.

"There’s so many people out there that needs assistance right now with the inflation and housing prices going up," said Margi Dawson, the director of development at Turning Points. "Everything seems to be going up. We have families coming in who are living in their cars or women, moms with their children who just need assistance. Maybe 1st month rent or maybe they’re behind on their rent, and they don’t want to get evicted."

Dawson said last year that the organization's case managers met with 1,300 individuals either homeless or on the verge. They were able to help 1,200 men, women and children stay in housing or find a place to stay.

The Point in Time Homeless Census will be happening all week throughout Manatee and Sarasota counties. The final number will help determine future funding and programs needed for the region.

"It’s also good for our community to know how we can build partnerships with other organizations and how we can all work together to end homelessness in our community," said Dawson.

Turning Points is in need of clothing including men’s pants, sneakers and jackets for all ages. The organization is located at 701 17th Avenue West in Bradenton.