Bradenton woman killed in single-vehicle crash, troopers say

A 26-year-old woman from Bradenton was killed early Saturday morning after a single-vehicle crash in Manatee County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the woman was traveling eastbound on 44th Avenue East, east of 1st Street West shortly before 3 a.m. when she drove onto the south shoulder and collided with the curb. Her car went into the driveway access of 106 Cortez Road West, spun around and overturned. It then crashed into a cable utility pole and a Steak ‘n’ Shake Sign before coming to a final rest on its right side.

The crash remains under investigation.

