Brandon family turns tragedy into purpose during Mental Health Awareness Month

The Brief A Brandon family is turning tragedy into purpose during Mental Health Awareness Month. Three years after losing their beloved son and brother to suicide, his family started an initiative that offers a lifeline to people struggling. If you or someone you know is struggling, help is available. You can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.



May marks Mental Health Awareness Month, and one local family is transforming personal heartbreak into a powerful mission to save lives.

Three years after losing their beloved son and brother, Joey Brewer, to suicide, his family is turning pain into purpose through the Just Help Out Foundation—an initiative that offers a lifeline to those facing mental health struggles.

A Brandon family is turning tragedy into purpose during Mental Health Awareness Month.

Joey Brewer was a familiar face at Crunch Fitness in Riverview. It was Joey who encouraged his sister, Nicole Venegas, to become a spin instructor there. Now, that same room will host a spin-o-thon on Sunday, to raise money for the foundation created in his memory.

"I lost my brother to suicide," Nicole Venegas said. "We had no idea that he was suicidal. It was a complete shock to all of us."

Growing up, Nicole always felt protective of her older brother. "I protected Joey with all my might, my whole life," she recalled. There are some struggles, we can’t shield our loved ones from.

Joey’s unexpected death devastated the family. "Everything changes. And it's really a struggle just to get up some days," Kathie shared. "But I'm getting there."

They did not stay on the sidelines of grief.

READ: TGH helping new moms through new mental health program: 'There is a stigma'

Nicole—who is also a mental health professional—channeled her loss into action helping the clients she sees every day.

What they're saying:

"I know that they can get to a brighter side. And they do," Nicole said. "Maybe over 10 people in the last six months who were very suicidal—ready to take their life—are now living their best life."

She founded the Just Help Out Foundation to provide free access to therapy, mental health resources, and a sense of community for those feeling isolated or hopeless.

A Brandon family is turning tragedy into purpose during Mental Health Awareness Month.

Those who go through the foundation’s programs are affectionately referred to as "Joeys," a tribute to the man who inspired it all. For Nicole, hearing someone say her brother’s death helped save their life brings comfort and meaning.

"There’s been a few ‘Joeys’ that have actually said, ‘Your brother’s death has saved my life,’" she said.

As spin class participants ride together this weekend, the message is clear: hope is possible. Just as a wheel turns, pain can turn to purpose, if you keep moving through it.

"I miss Joey every day," Nicole said. "But then I look at all these people who are getting so much help, who maybe wouldn’t have gotten that help."

Through the Just Help Out Foundation, Joey’s family is ensuring that no one has to struggle alone—and that Joey’s legacy lives on in every life they touch.

What you can do:

If you or someone you know is struggling, help is available. You can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The Source: Information for this story was gathered by FOX 13's Genevieve Curtis.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: