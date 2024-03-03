Officials searching for speeder who caused 3-vehicle crash on Howard Frankland Bridge

A driver caused a crash on the Howard Frankland Bridge after speeding in and out of traffic on I-275 on Sunday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Officials say the car is possibly a red AMG. The unknown driver changed lanes from the inside to the middle lane and hit the right side of a Volkswagen sedan that was being driven by a 25-year-old Winter Haven man, according to authorities.

READ: St. Petersburg man goes 140 mph while trying to evade troopers on I-275, according to FHP

FHP says the Volkswagen spun counterclockwise and the front of the car hit the back of a Toyota RAV4 that was being driven by a 66-year-old St. Petersburg woman.

The front of the Toyota hit a concrete median and the driver suffered minor injuries, according to officials.

Troopers say the speeder fled the scene of the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call *FHP or **TIPS.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter