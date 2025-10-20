Brandon mobile home fire under investigation for possible arson

The Brief An arson investigation is underway after a Brandon mobile home fire Monday afternoon, according to officials. When they arrived at the scene, crews found the mobile home fully involved and immediately began working to get the blaze under control. An initial 911 caller did indicate that another person in the home may have started the fire, according to officials.



An arson investigation is underway after a Brandon mobile home fire Monday afternoon, according to officials.

What we know:

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said they responded at around 2 p.m. to the mobile home fire on Fourth Street in Brandon after receiving multiple 911 calls.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Fire Recue.

When they arrived at the scene, crews found the mobile home fully involved and immediately began working to get the blaze under control. Firefighters said they were able to extinguish the fire in under 10 minutes.

Crews said one person was taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation. No firefighters were injured while responding, according to HCFR.

Dig deeper:

An initial 911 caller did indicate that another person in the home may have started the fire, according to officials. HCFR's fire investigations unit is on scene to determine the cause and circumstances surrounding the incident.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Fire Recue.