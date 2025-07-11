Brightline proposes plan to issue up to $400M in bonds to pay for Tampa extension: FDFC notice

The Brief Brightline recently announced a proposed plan to issue bonds of up to $400 million to pay for the extension of the train to Tampa. This high-speed train would shuttle passengers between Tampa and Orlando in an hour. TPO released results of its May study, where 12,000 people answered questions about how and why they would use a potential Brightline train station in Tampa.



Brightline recently announced a proposed plan to issue bonds of up to $400 million to pay for the extension of the train to Tampa, according to a notice by the Florida Development Finance Corporation (FDFC).

According to the FDFC notice, proceeds of the bonds will be used to pay for "the design, development, acquisition, construction, renovation, improvement and equipping of its privately owned and operated intercity passenger rail system extending or anticipated to extend approximately 320 miles from Miami to Tampa, Florida."

"Brightline's going out to sell these bonds is the most absolute commitment that we have seen that they are pursuing the financing to get this project done," Hillsborough County Commissioner Harry Cohen told FOX 13 on Friday. "And from all of the professionals that I've talked to, that means that we could be having high-speed train passengers arriving in about a decade."

The public is invited to weigh in on this plan during a telephone conference call at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 17. Here's how you can access the telephone conference:

Toll-free dial-in number: (833) 928-4609

Meeting ID: 856 4507 6824

Passcode: 358411

Local perspective:

Results of the May 2025 Brightline Station Area Study by the Hillsborough Transportation Planning Organization (TPO) were released this month. Nearly 12,000 people responded, answering questions about how and why they would utilize a Brightline train station in Tampa.

Most people said they would use the Brightline to visit attractions and attend large events, like sports games and concerts. Thirty-five percent said they would use it to get from Tampa to Disney.

"It's predominantly going to be used for leisure, although about 30% said that they would use it for leisure and a business purpose at least some of the time," Johnny Wong, Hillsborough TPO's executive director, told FOX 13.

Seventy-four percent said they would drive to the Tampa Brightline station before hopping on. Those taking the train into Tampa said they would use ride-hailing options to get to their final destinations, which include Pinellas County.

While it’s not known exactly where the Tampa Brightline station might be built, the study identified top station location preferences as downtown, Ybor and Channelside.

"That's the most right place for it to land," Cohen said of the area where downtown Tampa and Ybor meet. "Because remember that it has to come through the I-4 corridor in order to get here."