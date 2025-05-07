Tampa transportation planners launch survey on possible Brightline station

The Brief The Hillsborough Transportation Planning Organization launched a survey focused on a potential Brightline stop in Tampa. The short survey asks participants how they’d access the station, what features are most important, and more. The survey is available online for the next several weeks.



Transportation leaders in Hillsborough County want to hear from the public as they study where a future Brightline train station could go in the greater downtown Tampa area.

The Hillsborough Transportation Planning Organization, or TPO, launched a survey this month as part of a broader "Station Area Study." The study is focused on making sure a potential Tampa Brightline stop is accessible, connected and easy to reach from key destinations.

Brightline could eventually expand to Tampa.

Big picture view:

The survey, which takes less than five minutes to complete, asks participants how they’d access the station, what features are most important, and what improvements would help with connections to the surrounding area.

Planners say the feedback will help them identify who might use the station, how people would get to and from it, and which infrastructure improvements to prioritize. The study is being done in partnership with the city of Tampa, the Florida Department of Transportation, and other local agencies.

Participants who complete the survey and submit their email address will be entered into a drawing for a $100 grocery gift card.

Dig deeper:

Brightline is a privately operated high-speed passenger rail service in Florida. It currently runs trains between Miami and Orlando, with stops in Fort Lauderdale, Aventura and West Palm Beach. Officials have announced plans to expand to Tampa, though an exact station location has not been determined.

In April, a study team conducted a peer facilities review to assess the strengths and challenges of three existing Brightline stations in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and West Palm Beach. Each station was analyzed for mobility features, land use characteristics, passenger amenities, and connectivity to surrounding areas.

By comparing these stations, Hillsborough TPO said the study team identified a number of key design elements to help a station successfully integrate into its surroundings, including a wide dedicated drop-off loop to enhance accessibility, and pedestrian-friendly sidewalks to provide ample space for movement.

File: Brightline

​Additionally, the study team found that shaded tree-lined walkways enhance passenger comfort, with coffee shops, restaurants, and shops within a 5-minute walk from the stations. The review also found that at existing Brightline stations, clear wayfinding signage is provided from major roads to assist passengers.

According to the TPO, the goal of the passenger survey is to evaluate demand, plan multimodal connections and develop a roadmap for early action on funding and infrastructure improvements.

What you can do:

The survey is available online through the Hillsborough TPO’s website and will remain open for several weeks.

For more information on the study, click here or visit the TPO’s Brightline Station Area Study page.

