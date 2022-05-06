'Bring it back to life': Sarasota home preserves past for future generations

A newly-renovated home off Peachtree Street in Sarasota will take you back in time.

Sue Tapia, who bought the home in 2018 for $229,000, said the home was special, and she had the right eye for what it needed when it came to renovations.

"I knew it was a project I wanted to take on, and the challenge was to bring it back to life," she said.

The home was built in 1971 by electrician Frank Williams, who was the original homeowner, according to Tapia. It's a mid-century home that Tapia has renovated from top to bottom.

"I am a purist of mid-century homes, pieces, furniture, clothing I collect. I’ve been a collector for many years," said Tapia.

The home is uniquely shaped as a round house with a circular floor plan. The home ends in the dining room/living room.

"Furniture is a little challenging of course and hanging things on the wall, but every piece that I have purchased has its home, and I had a vision," she said.

As so much of Sarasota’s landscape continues to change, Tapia wanted to preserve a piece of Sarasota’s past.

"It’s our responsibility here today in Sarasota to preserve what was built in the past and carry it on to future generations," she said.

Tapia hopes her home will go to someone who will carry on the legacy. She's a realtor with White Sands Realty and her home is for sale.

"Preserving these homes is important to me. I hope that somebody will love it as much as I do," said Tapia.

Advertisement

Currently, the home is listed for $899,000. If you are interested in the property contact Tapia of White Sands Realty Group at (941) 993-3919.