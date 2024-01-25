Brooksville man busted on 73 counts of child porn

article

A Brooksville man is being held with no bond, accused of possessing child pornography.

Back in Nov. 2023, the Hernando County Sheriff's Office received information regarding the possession of child porn.

A search warrant of Michael Ray Groves' online accounts revealed he was in possession of child porn.

On Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, detectives went to Groves' home on Corliss Road to speak with him.

During the interview, investigators say Groves admitted to owning the social media account in question, and to viewing and possessing explicit files.

Groves was arrested and charged with 73 counts of possession of child pornography and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

He's being held with no bond.

The investigation continues.

If you have information on this case, please contact Hernando County Crime Stoppers at 866-990-TIPS. You will remain anonymous.