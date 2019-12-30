Brother, sister arrested in Sarasota road rage shooting, police say

article

Sarasota police said they arrested a Sarasota teen and his sister following a shooting that occurred on December 22.

Police said the shooting occurred around 3:15 p.m. near the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way and Coconut Avenue. Investigators said the victims told them they were sitting in a vehicle at the intersection for Martin Luther King Jr. Way and Maple Avenue when two people in a vehicle behind them became angry that they stopped in the road.

The victims said, according to police, that those people in the same vehicle began following them. When the suspect’s vehicle pulled up next to them, the victims said the teen suspect, a 17-year-old, pointed a large gun out the rear passenger window and fired two shots at the victims’ vehicle.

Police said one of the victims was pregnant, and was shot in the left forearm. They said the bullet continued through her arm and into her stomach.

Detectives said they were told by the victims that the vehicle sped away after the two shots were fired. Officials said the victims dialed 911 and their friends drove them to the hospital. They are expected to survive.

The teen suspect, and his sister, 23-year-old Rajanique Graves were arrested following a traffic stop Friday near the intersection of Myrtle Avenue and U.S. Highway 301.

Both face attempted murder charges. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Detective Megan Buck at 941-263-6067. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-8477 or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com.

