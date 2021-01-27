Expand / Collapse search
Fire Weather Watch
from THU 12:00 PM EST until THU 7:00 PM EST, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County
6
Rip Tide Statement
from THU 4:00 AM EST until THU 7:00 PM EST, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
Dense Fog Advisory
until THU 1:00 AM EST, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
Small Craft Advisory
from WED 10:00 PM EST until THU 4:00 PM EST, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
Small Craft Advisory
from THU 3:00 AM EST until THU 1:00 PM EST, Tampa Bay waters
Marine Weather Statement
until WED 9:30 PM EST, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM

Buccaneers reveal Super Bowl LV uniform

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
FOX 13 Tampa Bay

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be wearing their white jerseys and pewter pants when they take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

The team made the announcement on Twitter Wednesday night. 

Tampa Bay has worn the combination five times this year and won all of those games. The team debuted the uniform for the first time while at home playing against the Green Bay Packers. They also donned the ensemble on Sunday during a postseason rematch with the Packers at Lambeau Field and won the NFC Championship.

Since the Bucs chose to wear white uniforms, the Chiefs will be in red, the color they wore in Super Bowl LIV in Miami.

The Bucs will play the Chiefs Sunday, Feb 7 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. They are the first team in the NFL to play the big game in their home stadium.

CONNECT WITH FOX 13:

Download our free news app

Sign up for our daily newsletter