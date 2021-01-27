Buccaneers reveal Super Bowl LV uniform

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be wearing their white jerseys and pewter pants when they take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

The team made the announcement on Twitter Wednesday night.

Tampa Bay has worn the combination five times this year and won all of those games. The team debuted the uniform for the first time while at home playing against the Green Bay Packers. They also donned the ensemble on Sunday during a postseason rematch with the Packers at Lambeau Field and won the NFC Championship.

Since the Bucs chose to wear white uniforms, the Chiefs will be in red, the color they wore in Super Bowl LIV in Miami.

The Bucs will play the Chiefs Sunday, Feb 7 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. They are the first team in the NFL to play the big game in their home stadium.

