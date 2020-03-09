Buchanan to FL-DOH: Let counties communicate with public about COVID-19

At Blake Hospital in Bradenton, staff pre-screen visitors and patients before allowing the patients to step inside. Hospital CEO Randy Currin says the screening process is recommended by the Florida Department of Health.

Patients are asked if they have traveled and where, if they have a fever, and if they know anyone with COVID-19. Anyone who answers yes is given a face mask and escorted to a different part of the hospital.

Rep. Vern Buchanan (R-FL 16th District) said more needs to be done to be prepared.

Buchanan continues to push for faster local testing for COVID-19. He also wants better information relayed to the public.

"People want to be educated, there’s a lot of misinformation. There’s a lot of good information out there. They want accurate information and full transparency," he said.

The congressman said there are too many barriers to information. County health departments have been silenced at the state level, which wants to maintain one unified and consistent message statewide.

That has made getting information about local cases nearly impossible.

FOX 13 asked officials at Blake Hospital if anyone has been tested for COVID-19 at the facility. They declined to comment and referred us to the Manatee County Health Department, which has not answered our phone calls or e-mails.

"The only piece that I want to see more transparent and out there is the health departments, in terms of locally, of what’s going on," said Buchanan.

He said Manatee and Sarasota health departments have answered his questions, but he's not the only one concerned.

"They need to be here to answer to you, and that’s to you as the people," he said.

If you feel sick

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

