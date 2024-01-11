'We have to put our "big boy" pants on': Bucs believe they can beat the Eagles

article

The Eagles attacked the Bucs defense with a physical game plan, run right at the heart of the defense.

D'Andre Swift ran for 130 yards on just 16 carries, averaging 8.1 yards per carry. Yaya Diaby came off the bench and played just a third of the defensive snaps, but he feels he knows how his team can avoid a repeat performance.

"We have to put our "big boy" pants on, Yaya Diaby told Fox 13 Sports. "We have to really get after it in the trenches on both sides. We just know what we have to control. For right now we have to control that run."

The Eagles have not repeated that 200 yard rushing performance since then and have been a steady downward slide since starting the year 10-1. The Bucs defense is healthier than they were back in September and their run defense has grown, finishing the year allowing the 5th fewest yards.

"They're a physical team," said linebacker Lavonte David. "They are dominant up front on the offensive line. I feel like their team runs through the offensive line. They go as far as their offensive line goes."

The Bucs know their game plan starts with containing the Eagles running game, but Todd Bowles isn't discounting quarterback Jalen Hurts, despite the Eagles QB's injured wing. Hurts dislocated his middle finger on his throwing hand, and it could affect the Pro Bowl quarterbacks' effectiveness.

"He gets his runs in, but it’s the passing runs that kill you when you rush four," Bowles said. "He’s so athletic, he gets outside the pocket anyway when you have four [and] you try to rush him normally. When you send five and [he] makes somebody miss, he gets up through the hole – that’s going to be a real concentration point, because I don’t see anybody that’s really stopped it. We’ve just got to try to limit it [from] being 30-40-50-yard gains and try to keep it at six-seven-eight, hopefully."

The Bucs have exceeded outside expectations by making the playoffs and their confidence has grown with each of their nine victories. They believe in themselves and their chances to beat Philadelphia.

"I’m sure we’re underdogs, and we’ll be underdogs every week if we keep winning," Bowles said. "We’re good with that."