Buoyed by Olympic status, sport of skateboarding grinds on

From its birth in California in the 50's as a way to surf empty swimming pools, to its rapid rebellious rise in the 80's, skateboarding as a sport has always been on the fringe of recognized recreation.

Since 1994, the X Games has been showing America and the world what some of the most talented skateboard artisans can do; this past summer's Olympic Games finally showcased those talents on the worldwide stage.

But what does that mean to the local kid passing time at the local skate park?

"It had a stigma for the longest time," said Daniel Martin while skating at a local skate park in Pinellas County.

"To see it actually become an Olympic sport, it's really cool," he continued.

Seeing others skating, and especially skating well has been important to many of these up-and-coming enthusiasts.

"I always liked skating and I like was sort of into it when I was a kid, but I never really went for it, but then I saw like my friends skating and I saw Instagram clips, I skated every day now," said Jacob Oakman.

His friend Sam Kenda had a similar experience, "I just got into it 'cause I just saw people doing it and I said that's kinda cool!"

Like other sports, community support is a great way to get kids actively involved, but really anyone can start skating.

"Kind of everyone can do it anywhere, like now, they have skate parks all over the place. And even if you don't have a skatepark you can skate in your driveway or anything. It really gives everyone a chance to skate," shared Atom Blanford.

"You can go out and it's like you’re not really thinking 'I'm exercising;' you're having fun!" admitted Oakman.

Similar to other sports, there are the personal goals and rewards that come with it.

Recalled Martin, "It's like, it feels rewarding, like, to sit there and throw yourself at a trick for an hour, a few hours. It's something really hard to do. It feels really rewarding to land your trick (and) accomplish your goal."

He continued, "It's an individual sport rather than having to compete with somebody."

The guys cheered each other on as they skated together at this local skate park in Pinellas County.

LINK: Local skate parks in St. Petersburg and Pinellas County can be found here: www.stpeteparksrec.org/skateparks/