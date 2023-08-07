Burger King rolls out new snack wraps in US

article

Burger King is launching a new snack-sized version of a fan-favorite item.

The fast food giant announced Monday an upcoming release of its new BK Royal Crispy Wraps, which will launch at participating restaurants nationwide beginning August 14.

The chicken-based innovation will be available in three flavors – Classic, Spicy and Honey Mustard.

"At Burger King, we’re no strangers to innovation when it comes to chicken. We first introduced the BK Royal Crispy Chicken sandwich last August, and our guests have loved it so much that we’ve turned it into a snack-sized wrap version," said Pat O’Toole, the chief marketing officer of Burger King North America. "The BK Royal Crispy Wraps offer our Guests an all-new way to enjoy our BK Royal Crispy Chicken without sacrificing quality ingredients, bold flavors, and the choice to have it your way."

The wraps, which are $2.99 each, feature crispy white meat chicken, tomatos, lettuce and one of three flavors in a soft tortilla.

The new menu items will be available for a limited time only at participating U.S. Burger King restaurants.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.