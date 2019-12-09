Burglary suspect arrested after hurling pliers at officer's face

A burglary suspect attacked a police officer with a pair of pliers early Monday morning, forcing her to go to the hospital for stitches on her face.

According to Tampa police, it was just before 2 a.m. when the officer responded to a burglary alarm at the Advance Auto Parts store on North 50th Street. As she approached the store, the officer spotted the suspect inside the front glass doors.

When the suspect noticed her, he allegedly threw a pair of channel-lock pliers at her with enough force that the tool shattered the glass and hit the officer in the face.

The officer – whose name has not been released – remained at the scene until backup arrived. A police dog was sent into the store and found the suspect hiding on top of a shelf in the store’s warehouse.

Leonard Henry (via HCSO)

That suspect, later identified as Leonard Henry, was arrested on a variety of charges, including aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer and burglary.

Meanwhile, the injured officer was taken to Tampa General Hospital where she received eight stiches over her left eye. She has since been released.

