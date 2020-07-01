Busch Gardens reopens safari tour of Serengeti Plain

Busch Gardens Tampa is reopening its Safari Across the Serengeti Plain attraction.

The park’s 65-acre, free-range zoo has been closed to visitors for months due to COVID-19. The park reopened June 11, but off-road tours of the Serengeti were still shut down.

The park announced on its website the guided, 30-minute tours are back, with measures to distance participants.

The number of participants will be limited and everyone will be required to wear a mask that covers the mouth and nose at all times during the tour. Photos are always allowed, but park employees won’t take pictures for you.

The safari tours are not included in the regular Busch Gardens ticket price, but the price is discounted at $29.99. Reservations are required, but guests can make a day-of reservation at Guest Services Adventure Outpost or Serengeti Outpost.

