Businesses evacuated after hazardous materials catch fire in Holiday

Pasco County Fire Rescue crews are working to put out a hazmat fire in the 4000 block of Lois Ave. in Holiday.

According to PCFR, a 55-gallon drum of hazardous materials is burning outside of a business.

Firefighters say evacuations are underway at nearby businesses and people are being asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.

