Businesses evacuated after hazardous materials catch fire in Holiday
HOLIDAY, Fla. - Pasco County Fire Rescue crews are working to put out a hazmat fire in the 4000 block of Lois Ave. in Holiday.
According to PCFR, a 55-gallon drum of hazardous materials is burning outside of a business.
Firefighters say evacuations are underway at nearby businesses and people are being asked to avoid the area.
This is a developing story.
