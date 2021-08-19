Expand / Collapse search

Businesses evacuated after hazardous materials catch fire in Holiday

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Pasco County
FOX 13 News

HOLIDAY, Fla. - Pasco County Fire Rescue crews are working to put out a hazmat fire in the 4000 block of Lois Ave. in Holiday.

According to PCFR, a 55-gallon drum of hazardous materials is burning outside of a business. 

Firefighters say evacuations are underway at nearby businesses and people are being asked to avoid the area. 

This is a developing story.  

