California plane crash: UPS truck hit, homes ablaze, ‘multiple’ fatalities

Authorities say at least two people were killed and two others were injured when a small plane crashed into a suburban Southern California neighborhood, setting two homes ablaze.

According to a spokesperson with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office, the Cessna plane also reportedly hit a UPS truck.

It wasn't immediately known whether the victims were on the ground or on board the twin-engine Cessna that went down around midday in suburban Santee, about 20 miles northeast of downtown San Diego.

City of Santee Deputy Fire Chief Justin Matsushita said two other people were hospitalized in unknown condition.

"Not to be too graphic but it’s a pretty brutal scene," Matsushita said.

According to city officials, the crash happened at the corner of Jeremy Street and Greencastle Street, located near Santana High School.

The school tweeted that students are safe.

"All Students are Secure. There was a plane crash 2 or 3 blocks away. We are currently in a ‘Secure Campus,’" the school tweeted.

The plane was a twin-engine Cessna C340, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. It wasn't immediately known where the flight originated or was headed, or how many people were on board.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

Videos showed plumes of smoke rising from the neighborhood.

"This is a developing situation. We appreciate your patience and cooperation," the sheriff’s office tweeted.

This is a developing story. This story was reported from Los Angeles. The Associated Press contributed.

