New attorney for Cameron Herrin appears Tuesday for post-conviction relief hearing

The new attorney for Cameron Herrin appeared at a Zoom conference Tuesday for a post-conviction relief hearing. When he was 18, Cameron Herrin hit and killed a mother and her baby in 2018 during a street racing incident on Bayshore Boulevard. A 24-year prison sentence was given to Herrin in 2021, six years short of the maximum, which is 30.



Jessica Raubenolt and her one-year-old daughter, Lillia, were killed.

The backstory:

Herrin and fellow Tampa Catholic High School student John Barrineau -- now both in their 20s -- were racing on Bayshore Boulevard. Jessica was crossing the road, pushing her 20-month-old daughter in a stroller when Herrin slammed into her in a new Ford Mustang, a recent graduation present.

Barrineau cut a deal with the state in exchange for his cooperation and was sentenced to six years in prison.

With the open guilty plea, the judge ultimately decided his sentence – not a jury.

Courtesy: Florida Department of Corrections.

More than a year before he was suspended by Gov. Ron DeSantis, Andrew Warren voiced his concerns with the sentence, saying it was harsh.

