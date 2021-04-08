Sentencing day arrives for driver in deadly Bayshore crash that killed mother, child in 2018

article

The wait for justice for family and loved ones of Jessica and Lillia Raubenolt has been excruciating. After nearly three years, the man accused of killing the young mother and her toddler on Bayshore Boulevard in Tampa has yet to face justice.

On Thursday, Cameron Herrin may finally be sentenced to prison. He faces up to 30 years in prison for his role in the crash.

Herrin was 18 when he hit and killed 24-year-old Jessica and her one-year-old in 2018. He and fellow Tampa Catholic High School friend John Barrineau were racing on Bayshore Boulevard.

Jessica was crossing the road and pushing her 20-month-old daughter in a stroller when Herrin slammed into her in a new Ford Mustang, a recent graduation present.

Teens plead guilty in Bayshore fatal crash that killed mother, baby

Prosecutors say data recovered from the Mustang’s internal computer system indicated Herrin was going 102 mph in what was then a 45-mph zone when he hit the pair.

Over the last three years, the teens have entered their early 20s. Herrin has completed two years of college and his defense team has successfully delayed the start of his trial.

One week before their January trial was scheduled to begin, Herrin and Barrineau changed their pleas to guilty, admitting to racing and causing the deadly crash.

Barrineau cut a deal with the state in exchange for his cooperation and was sentenced to six years in prison.

Herrin will learn his sentence this week.

State guidelines suggest he could get 18 years of prison time, though his lawyer will argue for less.

