Canadian tourist killed while riding bicycle in Davenport: PCSO

The Brief A 65-year-old woman visiting from Canada was hit and killed while riding a bicycle in Davenport. It happened around 12:40 p.m. at Ronald Reagan Parkway and Pinewood Drive. The crash is under investigation.



A deadly bicycle crash is under investigation in Davenport.

What we know:

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, a man and woman were riding bicycles east on the sidewalk along Ronald Reagan Pkwy. around 12:40 p.m. on Tuesday.

At the same time, a 62-year-old Davenport woman was stopped at the stop sign on Pinewood Dr. at the intersection with Ronald Reagan Pkwy., in her 2009 gold Toyota RAV4.

READ: Plant City man rescued from Hurricane Milton floodwaters on life support after possible hit-and-run crash

Investigators said the man proceeded across Pinewood, while his wife stopped on the sidewalk.

Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office.

According to PCSO, the driver of the Toyota was looking east for westbound traffic and then turned right to head west onto Ronald Reagan. Deputies say the female bicyclist, a 65-year-old woman visiting from Canada, had just entered Pinewood at that time and was hit by the Toyota.

READ: Teen on Royal Caribbean cruise attacked by HIV-infected illegal immigrant: Police

Despite life-saving efforts, the woman died from her injuries, according to PCSO.

What we don't know:

PCSO is still investigating and did not mention if charges would be filed.

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: