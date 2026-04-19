Car catches fire after crashing in ditch on Sligh Avenue: FHP
article
TAMPA, Fla. - One Tampa man is okay after losing control of his car and crashing into a ditch.
Timeline:
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 20-year-old Tampa man was traveling northbound on I-275 in his BMW 328i around 11:10 p.m. Saturday night. The man completed a last-second lane change to exit on Sligh Avenue.
Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol
When making that turn, the driver lost control of the vehicle, traveled to the shoulder and struck a fence, FHP said.
The car came to a stop in a ditch and caught fire.
Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol
The driver evacuated the car without any injuries.
The Source: This article was written using information from the Florida Highway Patrol.