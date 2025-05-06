Expand / Collapse search

Car crashes into Hernando County Hooters

By
Published  May 6, 2025 2:22pm EDT
Hernando County
FOX 13 News

The Brief

    • A car crashed into a Spring Hill Hooters on Tuesday. 
    • It is unclear why the driver crashed and if anyone was injured. 
    • The crash is under investigation. 

SPRING HILL, Fla. - A car crash that occurred at a Spring Hill Hooters on Tuesday is under investigation. 

What we know:

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office traffic unit and Hernando County Fire Rescue went to the Hooters located on Commercial Way on Tuesday after a car crashed into it. 

Image 1 of 2

Courtesy: Hernando County Sheriff's Office

What we don't know:

Few details regarding the crash have been released. 

READ: Florida man with cardboard license tag arrested after 2 pipe bombs, drugs discovered in vehicle: WCSO

It is unclear why the driver crashed into the Hooters. 

Authorities have not identified the driver, nor have they said if anyone was injured in the crash.

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Hernando County Sheriff's Office. 

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:

Hernando CountyCrime and Public Safety