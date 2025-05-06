Car crashes into Hernando County Hooters

The Brief A car crashed into a Spring Hill Hooters on Tuesday. It is unclear why the driver crashed and if anyone was injured. The crash is under investigation.



A car crash that occurred at a Spring Hill Hooters on Tuesday is under investigation.

What we know:

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office traffic unit and Hernando County Fire Rescue went to the Hooters located on Commercial Way on Tuesday after a car crashed into it.

What we don't know:

Few details regarding the crash have been released.

It is unclear why the driver crashed into the Hooters.

Authorities have not identified the driver, nor have they said if anyone was injured in the crash.

