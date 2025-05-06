Car crashes into Hernando County Hooters
SPRING HILL, Fla. - A car crash that occurred at a Spring Hill Hooters on Tuesday is under investigation.
What we know:
The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office traffic unit and Hernando County Fire Rescue went to the Hooters located on Commercial Way on Tuesday after a car crashed into it.
Courtesy: Hernando County Sheriff's Office
What we don't know:
Few details regarding the crash have been released.
It is unclear why the driver crashed into the Hooters.
Authorities have not identified the driver, nor have they said if anyone was injured in the crash.
The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.
