Crews extracted a car that crashed into Mel's Hot Dogs on Busch Blvd Thursday afternoon.

Officials said the silver sedan plowed into the dining area of the restaurant. They worked to remove the car from the building around 5:30 p.m.

A second vehicle with damage was also being towed away next to the restaurant.

Fire rescue said no one was injured.

