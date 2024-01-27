Car flies into pole, driver ejected during fatal Polk County crash: FHP

A 39-year-old Nokomis man died early on Saturday morning after colliding with a car on I-4, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Just before 12:30 a.m., FHP says the Nokomis man was speeding while headed east on I-4 in a Kia Sorento. The Kia overtook and hit a Hyundai Sonata that was also headed east near milepost 38, according to troopers.

Officials say the Hyundai that was being driven by a 23-year-old Winter Springs man made a controlled stop after the crash, but the Kia left the road.

According to FHP, the Kia entered the shoulder of the road and hit an electrical box. Authorities say the Kia became airborne and hit a concrete traffic management equipment pole eight feet above its base, severing the pole. Officials say the car landed in a water-filled culvert.

The Nokomis man was thrown out of the car and died at the scene of the crash, according to troopers.

FHP says the Winter Springs man had minor injuries.