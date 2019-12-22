Carnival Legend returns to Tampa after collision in Mexico

article

One of the cruise ships involved in a collision in Mexico returned to Port Tampa on Sunday morning.

The Carnival Glory was attempting to dock in Cozumel when the rear of the ship hit the bow of the Carnival Legend on Friday.

Dramatic video taken by multiple witnesses shows the ships colliding, causing damage to both vessels, including an occupied dining room on the Glory.

Carnival said a guest suffered a minor injury when a group was evacuated from the dining room. The company later said an additional five passengers sought medical attention aboard the Glory.

Carnival also said that the damage to both ships was superificial and neither ship's itinerary was affected by the incident.