Carnival offers ships to governments for use as non-COVID-19 medical facilities

Carnival cruise ships could become medical clinics if governments take the company up on its offer to use their boats to treat patients with non-COVID-19 medical conditions.

The cruise ship company said in a press release Thursday its cabins could be converted into hospital rooms to "help relieve pressure on land-based hospitals and free up capacity to care for cases of COVID-19."

Carnival said a ship can be "quickly provisioned" to become a 1,000-bed hospital, which could treat patients who have less critical ailments. The company said ships are equipped with high-speed networks that could handle the operation and monitoring of cardiac, respiratory, and video surveillance devices.

The ships also have isolation capabilities, the company said.

WATCH: Retired Melbourne couple recreate canceled cruise in their living room

Carnival said if its plan was put into place, a ship could provide everything from intensive care facilities to cafeteria services, in cooperation with government and medical officials.

Carnival said ships from its various global brands - Holland America, Princess, and P&O - could be used in this way.

"With the continued spread of COVID-19 expected to exert added pressure on land-based healthcare facilities, including a possible shortage of hospital beds, Carnival Corporation and its brands are calling on governments and health authorities to consider using cruise ships as temporary healthcare facilities to treat non-COVID-19 patients, freeing up additional space and expanding capacity in land-based hospitals to treat cases of COVID-19," Carnival's release stated.

Advertisement

At the time of this writing, it was not clear if any government agencies had taken Carnival up on its offer.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida's COVID-19 website

CORONAVIRUS IN FLORIDA: What you need to know

AROUND THE WORLD: CoronavirusNOW.com

Map of known COVID-19 cases:

MOBILE APP USERS: Click here for map