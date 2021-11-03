Carole Baskin denied restraining order against Netflix over ‘Tiger King 2’ footage

article

A judge has denied Carole Baskin's request for a restraining order to delay and prevent the release of a new Netflix documentary series. Baskin claimed that footage used for ‘Tiger King 2’ was recorded for use in the first series but she did not consent to its use in a second.

According to the suit, filed in Tampa on Monday, Baskin, the CEO of Big Cat Rescue, only signed release forms for season one of the show and didn’t want to participate in the sequel. Her legal team called for Netflix to remove all footage of her from the second season before it airs.

The lawsuit was filed against Netflix and the production company, Royal Goode Productions. In the document, it states Carole and her husband, Howard, were surprised to see footage of themselves in the trailer.

"Understanding that the Appearance Releases limited Royal Goode Productions’ use of the footage of the Baskins and Big Cat Rescue to the single, initial documentary motion picture, the Baskins believed that any sequel – though odious – would not include any of their footage," the document read in part. "By utilizing the film footage of the Baskins and Big Cat Rescue secured by Royal Goode Productions under the Appearance Releases in ‘sizzle reels’ and promotional trailers for the sequel entitled ‘Tiger King 2,’ the Defendants are in breach of the terms of the Appearance Releases."

In a decision by Judge Virginia M. Hernandez Covington Wednesday, the Baskins were denied their request because "the Court is not convinced at this juncture that the Baskins’ anticipated injury — including injury to their reputations — if the previously obtained footage of them is used in the new documentary qualifies as irreparable."

"While the Court understands the Baskins’ frustration, it does not appear that inclusion of Defendants’ footage of the Baskins will cause any immediate harm that cannot be compensated with monetary damages.

Nor is the Court convinced at this time that enjoining Defendants from the scheduled release of the documentary because of any included footage of the Baskins is in the public’s interest.

Importantly, the Court merely finds that the Baskins are not entitled to the extraordinary remedy of a temporary restraining order, which would be entered before Defendants have had an adequate opportunity to respond. The Court takes no position on whether the Baskins will be able to establish entitlement to a preliminary injunction."

The Baskins said if the footage is not removed, they will seek to take the case in front of a jury. After the first season was released, Carole said she was "disappointed" in the docuseries, calling it "sensational."

The new season is expected to give an update on the search for Baskin’s missing ex-husband, Don Lewis. He has now been missing for over 20 years.

