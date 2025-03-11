Caspersen Beach has long road to recovery after 2024 hurricane season: 'It won't stop me from coming'

The Brief Sarasota County’s Caspersen Beach is a popular destination to hunt for shark teeth. Officials warn that hurricane recovery will take a while. The beach was eroded by Hurricane Irma in 2017 and essentially washed away by storms Debby, Helene, and Milton just four years later.



Sarasota County is warning that it has a long road to recovery from last year’s hurricane season.

The shoreline of Caspersen Beach.

Hurricane Irma eroded Caspersen Beach in 2017. Then, during the 2024 hurricane season, storms Debby , Helene , and Milton left Caspersen in ruins.

The park remains closed as Sarasota County said repairs will take a long time.

"It’s so rare, people from where we live have never heard of going out and finding shark teeth," said Douglas Ordway.

Shark teeth were found on Caspersen Beach.



Caspersen Beach draws visitors from across the world, with many hunting for shark teeth of all sizes and kinds.

This year, Ordway’s visit from Ohio looks a lot different.

"We can’t get back to the access miles that you’re used to. That means we're walking at least a mile where you like to hunt for shells and shark teeth now," Ordway said.

The road to Caspersen Beach has been washed away, leaving only a large pile of rubble.

Pile of rubble left on Caspersen Beach by the storms.

"We saw damage from Debby and then Helene, significantly. We lost about half of the road and then some of the parking spaces," said Nicole Rissler, with Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources. "Obviously, Milton took everything; (the) roadside, infrastructure, parking spaces that were close to the beach all got destroyed."

What's next:

With significant erosion, Rissler said Sarasota County will work to find a resilient long-term fix.

"Mother nature is pushing in and on itself there," Rissler said.

Damage to Caspersen Beach from the storms.

Sarasota County said it will work with the City of Venice on options for future access.

Contractors have been selected and are beginning the evaluation process.

"As we go to look at investing in infrastructure for access moving forward, we want to make sure we are doing something resilient and not something the next storm will wash away," Rissler said.

One thing the storm damage won’t keep away are those drawn to the shark’s tooth capital of the world.

"It won’t stop me from coming. No. Venice is one of our favorite areas," Ordway said.

The Source: FOX 13's Kimberly Kuizon collected the information in this story.

