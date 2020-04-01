Cast members still raise American flag in closed Walt Disney World theme park

article

Florida's theme parks may still be closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that isn't stopping cast members at Walt Disney World from continuing to raise the American flag in the Magic Kingdom.

Walt Disney World President Josh D'Amaro posted video of Disney Security cast members doing just that on Wednesday.

"While our world looks very different today, one thing endures... the American flag still flies over Walt Disney World," D'Amaro wrote on Instagram. "I’m inspired how our Security Cast Members continue to raise it each and every morning at Magic Kingdom while they are on duty protecting the magic."

Disney recently extended the closure of its properties, saying the parks and resorts will remain shuttered until further notice. But D'Amaro says Walt Disney World is still here and will be ready to open once it's safe to do so.

"It's a symbol that we're still here and will not falter... We will be back," he wrote. "We will see you soon."

