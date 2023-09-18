Cattle Baron's Ball raises funds for a good cause

It's a night to have some Nashville inspired food, entertainment and fun for a good cause.

The Cattle Baron’s Ball will be held on Saturday, Sept. 23 at the Shanna & Bryan Glazer JCC in South Tampa.

Proceeds directly benefit the American Cancer Society's patient support programs and lifesaving research.

