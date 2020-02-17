Caught on camera: Texas father listens to his dead son’s heartbeat after transplant

A Texas man was able to list to his dead son’s heart – still beating.

A video posted to Facebook shows Jordan Spahn, wearing a stethoscope, listening to a woman’s heartbeat. That woman, Kristi Russ of League City, Texas, underwent a heart transplant.

The heart she received belonged to Matthew Spahn, Jordan’s son.

Matthew was 21 years old when he was struck and killed by a car while walking home. The accident occurred in October 2018.

Seven of Matthew’s organs have been donated. He’s saved at least five lives.

