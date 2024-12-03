Central High School student arrested after online threats, HCSO says

An online threat to "shoot up" Central High School ended with the arrest of a student Tuesday, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

On Monday, the FBI contacted HCSO in reference to a tip they received about an Instagram post threatening gun violence at CHS.

The post read, "This is how I'm going to shoot up Central High School Lunch B December 3rd, 2024."

Investigators tracked the I.P. address from the post to where the student was living in Spring Hill.

While speaking with investigators, the student admitted to owning the Instagram profile used to make the threat. He also told detectives that he posted the threat against CHS as a joke and thought, "It would be funny."

The student was taken into custody and charged with Felony Written Threats to Kill/Injure.

He was eventually taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice facility in Ocala.

