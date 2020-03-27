Cheetah cub siblings explore Busch Gardens while theme park remains closed

Theme parks, zoos and aquariums across the country remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. While their doors remain shut, zookeepers at several facilities are letting their animals explore areas that are usually off-limits.

Two cheetah cub siblings at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay are among these animals that get to check out areas usually reserved for tourists.

Chase and Dash are 5-month-old cheetah cubs recently born at the theme park. While the park is closed, zoological staff are finding new ways to enrich the cubs.

The cubs have spent time exploring other areas of the park -- and even got to meet a hippo.

Busch Gardens temporarily closed to the public on March 16.

"During this time essential personnel, including animal care experts, will continue to look after the health, safety and nutritional needs of the animals in our care," the company said in a statement. "Our animal rescue and rehabilitation operations will also continue to operate."

