Chick-fil-A experiences US credit card system outage

Chick-fil-A experienced a nationwide outage of its credit card system, according to an update on its Facebook page.

The issue stemmed from an outage at the fast-food restaurant's third-party vendor and lasted for about an hour before it was resolved. Chick-fil-A was unable to process any credit or debit card transactions during the outage, and the processing of mobile transactions through the company's app was also limited.

"We apologize for the inconvenience, but, for the moment, we are only accepting cash payments. This issue is affecting Chick-fil-A stores nationwide," a notice posted on a Frisco, Texas, restaurant's Facebook page said.