Chick-fil-A in Sarasota gave away free sandwiches to high school seniors in cap and gown

When the Chick-fil-A at Pelican Point in Sarasota found out that graduation ceremonies were cancelled, they decided to plan their own for seniors.

On Tuesday, anyone who came dressed in their cap and gown received a free Chick-fil-A sandwich. They even decorated the drive-through area to celebrate the graduates and all of their hard work.

Two windows contained the names of Venice High and Riverview graduates.

The students were seen smiling as employees rang cow bells and offered their congratulations.

"Chick-fil-A is, like, my favorite thing on the planet," said Alexis Coleman, who is graduating from Venice High School. "So, this means a lot to have this celebration because we've missed out on so much. So to have this just means a lot."